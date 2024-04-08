US manufacturing activity improved while services activity declined. The US jobs report showed a bigger-than-expected increase in employment in March. Traders scaled back expectations for the first Fed cut in June. The EUR/USD weekly forecast leans toward the bearish side as investors adjust their expectations on Fed rate cuts following a buoyant jobs report. Ups…
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat NFP Pours Water on Fed’s Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat NFP Pours Water on Fed’s Cut - April 7, 2024
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fed-BoC Rate Divergence - April 7, 2024
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Pares Gains Ahead of US NFP - April 5, 2024