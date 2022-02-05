EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat NFP to Weigh, Bears Eying 1.13

In a surprise move, ECB President Christine Lagarde appears to be more hawkish than expected. Despite market expectations, the US managed to add 467,000 new jobs in January. The EUR/USD is unlikely to continue its recent rally if it loses 1.1400. The weekly forecast for the EUR/USD pair remains negative as the pair is in … Continued
