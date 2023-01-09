Eurozone inflation went down last month. The US unemployment rate hit 3.5% in December, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Investors will watch next week’s release of the US inflation report. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as the Fed will likely keep raising rates with a strong labor market. Ups and downs of EUR/USD Last … Continued

