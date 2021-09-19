EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Upside Capped as USD Soars Before FOMC

The EUR/USD pair started the week at 1.1809, marked highs near the mid-1.1800 where it found sellers. US core CPI fell more than expected to 4% y/y in August, indicating that the inflation spike from the opening was temporary. Isabelle Chanel says inflation will drop significantly in the new year. Following Chairman Jerome Powell’s retreat … Continued

