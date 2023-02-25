Inflation in the eurozone was only slightly higher than initially anticipated in January. Consumer spending in the US increased by 1.8% in January. The US PCE price index increased by 0.6% last month. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the Fed will likely raise and keep rates high for longer due to the US … Continued

