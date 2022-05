Inflation has been persistently high, and central banks have raised fears of stagflation. US and German CPI data will be published next week. EUR/USD corrective rise is not enough to convince the buyer. The weekly forecast for the EUR/USD remains bearish after the Fed raised rates and US NFP came up with an upbeat jobs … Continued

