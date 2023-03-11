US labor statistics for February revealed weaker wage growth. Financial markets have reduced expectations for a 50-basis point Fed rate hike. Investors are awaiting the US inflation report. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as bets on big Fed rate hikes have gone down. Overall, the pair closed the week with slight gains. Ups … Continued

