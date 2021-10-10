EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Worrisome Figures to Help Bears Break 1.15

According to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, the US added only 194K jobs in September. Sentiment shifted from negative to positive, hitting the currency as markets rallied. The EUR/USD is consolidating losses at its 2021 bottom and has room to fall further. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US dollar continues to grind … Continued
