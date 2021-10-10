According to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, the US added only 194K jobs in September. Sentiment shifted from negative to positive, hitting the currency as markets rallied. The EUR/USD is consolidating losses at its 2021 bottom and has room to fall further. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish as the US dollar continues to grind … Continued

The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Worrisome Figures to Help Bears Break 1.15 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story