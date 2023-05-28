US economic releases pointed to a still resilient economy. Investors raised their bets on a June Fed hike. There was a lot of worry regarding the fate of the US debt ceiling issue. The EUR/USD weekly outlook is bearish as the dollar will likely keep rising without an agreement on the US debt ceiling issue. … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Outlook: Safe-Haven Dollar Weighing on Euro appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Outlook: Safe-Haven Dollar Weighing on Euro - May 28, 2023
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Bolster Fed Hike Bets - May 27, 2023
- Financial Planning Can Help - May 26, 2023