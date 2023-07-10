The Fed unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged at the last meeting. The US released a mixed employment report. Although the US added fewer jobs than expected, the unemployment rate fell. The EUR/USD weekly outlook is bullish as the US labor market has shown signs of easing. Therefore, the dollar might continue its decline … Continued

