EUR/USD has been on the back foot after the US reported more job gains than had been expected in June. Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls sent the greenback significantly higher. Can euro/dollar recovery? It faces several hurdles. The Technical Confluences Indicator is struggling around 1.1220 which is the meeting point of the Pivot Point one-month Support 1, the previous hourly low, and […] The post EUR/USD will find it hard to recover as it faces strong resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story