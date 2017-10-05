EUR/JPY is quite a popular cross, and now it could provide a big opportunity for various technical reasons. Here are two opinions: Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: EUR/JPY: L-Term Triangle Points To 140 In 1H2018; What’s The Trade? – BofAML Bank of America Merrill Lynch Technical FX Strategy Research notes that EUR/JPY price […] The post EUR/JPY facing a big level ahead – what is the trade? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/JPY facing a big level ahead – what is the trade? - October 5, 2017
- ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI leaps to 59.8 – USD follows - October 4, 2017
- ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beats with 135K – USD ticks higher - October 4, 2017