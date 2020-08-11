Euro Advances Ahead Of German ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey

At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany’s ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 58.0 in August from 59.3 in July.

Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.1765 against the greenback, 124.89 against the yen, 1.0761 against the franc and 0.8994 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

