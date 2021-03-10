Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Advances As Bond Yields Stabilize, French Industrial Output Beats Forecasts

Euro Advances As Bond Yields Stabilize, French Industrial Output Beats Forecasts

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as Eurozone bond yields stabilized and French industrial production rose more than expected in January, ahead of the European Central Bank decision due tomorrow.

Data from the statistical office Insee showed that France’s industrial production rebounded at a faster than expected pace in January.

Industrial production grew 3.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in December. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.5 percent.

Manufacturing output also expanded 3.3 percent, in contrast to December’s 1.4 percent fall. The growth was largely driven by an 8.4 percent rise in machinery and equipment goods production and 7.2 percent rise in coke and refined petroleum products output.

The major focus for markets will be the ECB’s monetary policy decision on Thursday. Policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold but could step up the pace of asset purchases to counter the rise in the bond yields.

Investors awaited U.S. inflation data and a critical 10-year bond auction for further direction.

The euro rose to 1.1905 against the greenback and 129.43 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.1869 and 128.96, respectively. The euro is likely to face resistance around 1.20 against the greenback and 131.5 against the yen.

The euro reversed from its early 8-day low of 1.1030 against the franc, with the pair trading at 1.1078. Should the euro rises further, 1.13 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The euro advanced to 0.8579 against the pound, after touching 0.8550, which was its lowest level since February 24. The euro may possibly face resistance around the 0.87 level.

In contrast, the euro pulled back to 1.5038 against the loonie, from a 2-day high of 1.5062 hit at 4:00 am ET. The euro is seen finding support around the 1.48 level.

The euro held steady against the aussie, after having eased from a high of 1.5478 seen at 1:15 am ET. At yesterday’s close, the pair was worth 1.5416.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia building permits dropped a seasonally adjusted 19.4 percent on month in January – standing at 15,926.

That was in line with expectations following the 12.0 percent gain in December.

After rising to 1.6644 in late Asian deals, the euro retreated to 1.6598 versus the kiwi and held steady thereafter. This may be compared to a 1-week low of 1.6560 hit at 5:15 pm ET. The pair had closed yesterday’s deals at 1.6580.

Looking ahead, U.S. CPI for February will be published in the New York session.

At 10:00 am ET, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the benchmark rate to hold at 0.25 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.