Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Advances As Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Hits 10-Year High

Euro Advances As Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Hits 10-Year High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Monday, as Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a 10-year high in October and worries over the situation in Catalonia eased after protests in Spain against independence.

Survey results from think tank Sentix showed that the investor confidence index rose unexpectedly to 29.7 in October from 28.2 in September. The score was forecast to fall to 28.0.

The current situation index advanced to 41.8 from 39.8 in the previous month.

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of pro-Spanish unity supporters marched through the streets of Barcelona to seek unity in Spain and chanted, “Catalonia is Spain!” .

The protest took place ahead of the address by Catalan president Carles Pugdemont in the regional parliament on Tuesday, when he would announce next steps on party’s move.

Sentiment was also supported by a report showing that German industrial output grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a revised 0.1 percent fall in July.

The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While it rose against the greenback and the franc, it fell against the yen and the pound.

The euro advanced to 1.1487 against the Swiss franc, off its early low of 1.1466. If the euro-franc pair extends rise, 1.16 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The single currency rose back to 1.1742 against the greenback, just few pips short of its early 4-day high of 1.1748. The euro is seen finding resistance around the 1.19 region.

Reversing from an early 4-day low of 131.87 against the yen, the euro bounced off to 132.26. The next possible resistance for the euro-yen pair is seen around the 134.00 zone.

The euro spiked up to 1.5148 against the aussie, its strongest since August 29.On the upside, 1.53 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the euro-aussie pair.

The euro edged up to 1.4725 against the loonie, from a low of 1.4693 hit at 5:00 pm ET. The euro is poised to challenge resistance around the 1.49 region.

On the flip side, the euro continued to be lower against the pound with the pair trading at 0.8928. Further weakness may take the euro to a support around the 0.88 region.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.