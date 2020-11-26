Euro Climbs Ahead Of German GfK Consumer Confidence Index

At 2.00 am ET Thursday, German Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -5.0 in December from -3.1 in October.
Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major rivals.
The euro was worth 124.53 against the yen, 1.1937 against the greenback, 0.8913 against the pound and 1.0824 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.
