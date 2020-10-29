Euro Declines Ahead Of Eurozone Economic Confidence Index

At 6.00 am ET Thursday, Eurozone economic confidence survey data is due. The sentiment index is expected to fall to 89.5 in October from 91.1 in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.1727 against the greenback, 122.13 against the yen, 1.0694 against the franc and 0.9010 against the pound at 5:55 am ET.

