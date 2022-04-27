Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Declines Amid Suspension Of Russian Gas Supplies To Poland And Bulgaria

Euro Declines Amid Suspension Of Russian Gas Supplies To Poland And Bulgaria

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro dropped against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday, as Russia’s decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria indicated a ratcheting up of tensions with Europe.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has informed Poland and Bulgaria that it will halt gas supplies from today following their refusal to make payments in roubles.

Poland said that it is monitoring the situation and is prepared for various scenarios, including securing gas from other sources.

Weak earnings reports from the likes of Alphabet and Texas Instruments also dampened risk sentiment.

Investors are worried that a series of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could derail growth and impact corporate profits.

Survey results from the market research group GfK showed that German consumer confidence is set to decline further to a new historic low in May.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index declined more-than-expected to -26.5 in May from -15.7 in April. The expected score was -16.0.

The euro fell to 1.0585 against the greenback, its weakest level since April 2017. Next immediate support for the euro is seen around the 1.02 level.

The euro eased to 1.0218 against the franc and 0.8424 against the pound, off its early high of 1.0259 and near a 4-week high of 0.8467, respectively. The euro is likely to test support around 1.01 against the franc and 0.82 against the pound.

The euro slipped to a 5-day low of 1.4788 against the aussie and a 6-day low of 1.3587 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.4942 and 1.3647, respectively. The euro is poised to find support around 1.45 against the aussie and 1.34 against the loonie.

The euro retreated to 1.6109 against the kiwi, from a 2-day high of 1.6228 seen in the Asian session. The euro may locate support around the 1.58 level.

The euro fell back to 135.30 against the yen, on track to pierce a multi-week low of 135.07 hit in the Asian session. On the downside, 133.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, U.S. wholesale inventories, advance goods trade balance and pending home sales, all for March, are scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.