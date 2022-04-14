Euro Drops After ECB Decision

As expected, the European Central Bank maintained its refi rate at 0.00 percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. Following the announcement, the euro fell against its major opponents.

The euro was trading at 136.27 against the yen, 1.0192 against the franc, 0.8286 against the pound and 1.0876 against the greenback around 7:47 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com