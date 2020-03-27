Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Drops Amid Recession Fears

Euro Drops Amid Recession Fears

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the rapid spread of coronavirus infections sparked fears of a deep global recession.

Above 83,000 infections have been registered in the U.S., surpassing China and Italy, deepening anxiety.

There are now more than half a million cases of coronavirus reported in 202 countries and territories around the world.

The global death toll stood at 23,293, with more than a third of them from Italy.

Investors await the release of the University of Michigan’s March consumer confidence index, due at 10:00 am ET.

Survey results from the statistical office Insee showed that French consumer confidence weakened only slightly in March.

The consumer confidence index fell to 103 in March from 104 in February. The indicator was forecast to fall sharply to 92.0.

The euro weakened to 0.8962 against the pound, its lowest level since March 13. The euro may locate support around the 0.88 level.

The euro declined to a 2-day low of 1.0585 against the franc, after rising to 1.0635 at 4:00 am ET. The euro may locate support around the 1.03 level.

The euro pulled back to 1.0991 against the greenback, from a 10-day high of 1.1087 seen at 11:45 pm ET. The next possible support for the euro is seen around the 1.08 level.

The European currency extended decline to a 2-day low of 119.60 against the yen. The euro is seen finding support around the 117.00 level.

Data from the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs showed that overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in March.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was unchanged from the February reading.

Looking ahead, U.S. personal income and spending data for February and University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for March will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.