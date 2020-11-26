Euro Drops Further After ECB Minutes

Following the release of the European Central Bank’s account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 28 and 29 at 7.30 am ET Thursday, the euro declined further against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at 123.92 against the yen, 1.1870 against the greenback, 0.8909 against the pound and 1.0808 against the franc around 7:33 am ET.

