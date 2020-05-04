Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Drops On US-China Tensions

Euro Drops On US-China Tensions

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday on heightened US-China tensions after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus originated in China.

China’s Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was “bluffing” and called on the United States to present its evidence.

Final survey results from IHS Markit showed that the euro area manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April as government restrictions to limit the spread of the global coronavirus, or covid-19, pandemic weighed on activity.

The final Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 33.4 from 44.5 in March. The score was also below the flash estimate of 33.6.

The euro fell to a 1-week low of 1.0534 against the franc, from Friday’s closing value of 1.0548. Next key support for the euro is seen around the 1.02 region.

The euro depreciated to a 4-day low of 1.0924 against the greenback, after rising to 1.0974 at 6:00 pm ET. The euro is likely to find support around the 1.08 level.

Having rallied to 117.37 at 5:30 pm ET, the euro turned lower against the yen, trading at a 4-day low of 116.61. The euro is seen finding support around the 114.00 level.

The single currency ticked down to 1.5414 against the loonie, from a high of 1.5494 seen at 8:00 pm ET. On the downside, 1.51 is likely seen as the next support for the euro.

The euro pulled back to 1.7022 against the aussie and 1.8041 against the kiwi, reversing from near 2-week peaks of 1.7196 and 1.8227, respectively touched in the Asian session. The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.65 against the aussie and 1.72 against the kiwi.

In contrast, the euro rallied to 0.8811 against the pound, its highest level since April 22. If the euro rises further, 0.89 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

Looking ahead, U.S. factory orders data for March is set for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.