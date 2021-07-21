Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Falls Ahead Of ECB Announcement

Euro Falls Ahead Of ECB Announcement

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro came under pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday, ahead of monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank, which is expected to adjust its forward guidance, reflecting the new 2 percent inflation goal adopted by the central bank under the new strategy unveiled earlier this month.

The ECB is expected to leave its key rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged when it concludes its rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

The policy statement will incorporate its recently adopted symmetric inflation target of 2 percent in the medium term, instead of its previous goal of “below, but close to, two per cent.”

ECB President Lagarde remarked that the PEPP program would continue until “at least” March 2022.

The central bank is expected to adjust its forward guidance on monetary stimulus in order to align with its new strategy.

The new strategy allows the ECB to retain interest rates at record lows for longer periods, while tolerating higher inflation.

The euro pulled back from a 2-day high of 129.56 against the yen, with the pair trading at 129.22. On the downside, 128.00 is likely seen as its next support level.

The euro eased off to 1.0843 against the franc and 1.1762 against the greenback, after rising to 1.0854 and 1.1783, respectively in early deals. The euro is likely to face support around 1.06 against the franc and 1.16 against the greenback.

In contrast, the single currency appreciated to near a 7-month high of 1.6130 against the aussie from Tuesday’s close of 1.6062. If the euro rises further, 1.64 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

The euro reversed from an early 2-day low of 1.4928 against the loonie and rose to 1.4975. Against the kiwi, the euro edged up to 1.7057 from yesterday’s close of 1.7016. The euro is poised to find resistance around 1.52 against the loonie and 1.72 against the kiwi.

The euro ticked up to 0.8655 against the pound, from a low of 0.8636 seen at 5 pm ET. The euro may find resistance around the 0.88 level.

Looking ahead, Canada new housing price index for June is scheduled for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.