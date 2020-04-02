Euro Falls Ahead Of Eurozone Producer Prices

At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for February. Producer prices are forecast to fall 0.7 percent on year, faster than the 0.5 percent decline seen in January.

Ahead of the data, the euro dropped against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.0923 against the greenback, 117.16 against the yen, 1.0564 against the franc and 0.8797 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

