Euro Falls Ahead Of German Ifo Business Sentiment Index

At 4.00 am ET Thursday, Germany’s Ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business climate index is seen at 97.2 in July versus 97.4 in June.

Ahead of the data, the euro declined against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.1129 against the greenback, 120.25 against the yen, 1.0971 against the franc and 0.8919 against the pound as of 3:55 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com