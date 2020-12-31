Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Euro Falls As U.S Tariffs, Tighter Restrictions Weigh

Euro Falls As U.S Tariffs, Tighter Restrictions Weigh

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The euro dropped against its major counterparts during the European session on Thursday, as European stocks fell on the last trading day of the year, with markets in Germany, Switzerland and Italy closed for the New Year Eve holiday.

Trading volumes were light as many traders were away from their desks ahead of the New Year break. London’s FTSE 100 and and France’s CAC 40 will close early today.

The U.S. government’s decision to increase tariffs on EU products weighed on sentiment.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday said that it would hike tariffs on aircraft components and wines from France and Germany.

Amid surging virus cases, the U.K. government tightened restrictions in more parts of the country.

The Midlands, North East and parts of the North West and South West will be moved to Tier 4 restrictions from today.

The euro fell to 1-week lows of 1.5635 against the loonie and 0.8975 against the pound, after rising to 1.5690 and 0.9032, respectively in early deals. The next possible downside target for the euro is seen around 1.54 against the loonie and 0.88 against the pound.

The euro depreciated to a 3-day low of 126.45 against the yen, following a high of 126.98 seen at 7:30 pm ET. The euro is likely to test support around the 122.00 level.

The single currency reached as low as 1.2275 against the greenback, down from a high of 1.2309 set at 8:00 pm ET. The euro is seen finding support around the 1.20 level.

Extending early declines, the euro hit a 1-1/2-year low of 1.5868 against the aussie and a fresh 5-week low of 1.6955 against the kiwi, off its previous highs of 1.6010 and 1.7074, respectively. Next immediate support for the euro is seen around 1.56 against the aussie and 1.66 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, the U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 26 will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.