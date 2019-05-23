Euro Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German PMI

At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Germany’s composite PMI figures are due. Economists expect the index to fall to 52 in May from 52.2 in April.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 122.88 against the yen, 1.1248 against the franc, 0.8836 against the pound and 1.1144 against the greenback as of 3:25 am ET.

