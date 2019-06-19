Euro Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German PPI

At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis will release German producer prices for May.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, the franc and the yen, it held steady against the pound.

The euro was worth 121.25 against the yen, 1.1194 against the franc, 0.8911 against the pound and 1.1194 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com