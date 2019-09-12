Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Industrial Production

At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat has released July industrial production figures. The euro changed little against its major counterparts after the data.
The euro was trading at 1.1026 against the greenback, 118.95 against the yen, 0.8949 against the pound and 1.0922 against the franc around 5:02 am ET.
