Euro Little Changed After Eurozone Trade Data

Following the release of Eurozone trade data for June at 5.00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 1.1083 against the greenback, 117.80 against the yen, 1.0858 against the franc and 0.9123 against the pound around 5:03 am ET.
