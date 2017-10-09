Euro Little Changed After German Industrial Production

Destatis released Germany’s industrial production data for August in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET.

After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

As of 2:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8952 against the pound, 1.1479 against the Swiss franc, 1.1737 against the U.S. dollar and 132.18 against the yen.

