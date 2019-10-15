Euro Little Changed After German ZEW Economic Confidence Index

Following the release of German ZEW economic confidence index for October at 5.00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 119.43 against the yen, 1.1023 against the greenback, 1.1008 against the franc and 0.8716 against the pound around 5:04 am ET.
