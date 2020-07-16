Euro Little Changed Following ECB Monetary Policy Announcement

As expected, the European Central Bank maintained its main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent. The euro changed little against its major counterparts after the decision.
The euro was trading at 122.18 against the yen, 1.0785 against the franc, 0.9090 against the pound and 1.1407 against the greenback around 7:50 am ET.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Euro Climbs After ECB Maintains Rates, PEPP Program - July 16, 2020
- Philly Fed Index Dips Less Than Expected In July - July 16, 2020
- U.S. Retail Sales Spike More Than Expected In June - July 16, 2020