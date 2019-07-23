Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Flash Consumer Sentiment Index

Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for July has been released at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. The euro changed little against its major rivals after the data.

The euro was trading at 120.71 against the yen, 1.1162 against the greenback, 0.8966 against the pound and 1.0974 against the franc around 10:05 am ET.

