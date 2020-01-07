Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Inflation, Retail Sales Data

At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat has released euro area flash consumer prices and retail sales figures. After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at 1.1183 against the greenback, 121.29 against the yen, 0.8492 against the pound and 1.0860 against the franc around 5:03 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com