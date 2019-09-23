Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone PMI Data

After the release of euro area final PMI data at 4.00 am ET Monday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 117.96 against the yen, 0.8831 against the pound, 1.0877 against the franc and 1.0973 against the greenback around 4:02 am ET.

