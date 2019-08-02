Euro Little Changed Following Eurozone Retail Sales, PPI

After the release of euro area retail sales and producer price data for June at 5.00 am ET Friday, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at 1.1098 against the greenback, 118.61 against the yen, 1.0946 against the franc and 0.9157 against the pound around 5:03 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com