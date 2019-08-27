Euro Little Changed Following German GDP Data

Following the release of German GDP data at 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.
The euro was trading at 1.1103 against the greenback, 117.33 against the yen, 1.0862 against the franc and 0.9089 against the pound around 2:04 am ET.
