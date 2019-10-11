Euro Mixed After German CPI Data

Following the release of German final consumer price data at 2.00 am ET Friday, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the pound, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 118.98 against the yen, 1.1014 against the greenback, 0.8839 against the pound and 1.0990 against the franc around 2:05 am ET.

