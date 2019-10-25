Euro Mixed After German Ifo Business Sentiment Index

Following the release of German Ifo business sentiment index for October at 4:00 am ET Friday, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro changed little against the franc and the pound, it ticked up against the greenback and the yen.

The euro was trading at 1.1116 against the greenback, 120.74 against the yen, 1.1021 against the franc and 0.8652 against the pound around 4:05 am ET.

