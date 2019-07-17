Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone CPI Data

At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to release final inflation figures for June and construction output for May. Economists expect Eurozone inflation to match the flash estimate of 1.2 percent and core inflation at 1.1 percent.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the greenback.

The euro was worth 121.36 against the yen, 1.1211 against the greenback, 1.1095 against the franc and 0.9043 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.

