Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone PPI

At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for May. Prices are forecast to rise at a slower pace of 1.8 percent annually after increasing 2.6 percent in April.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 122.23 against the yen, 1.1158 against the franc, 0.8951 against the pound and 1.1294 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.

