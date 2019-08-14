Euro Mixed Ahead Of German GDP Data

At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany’s GDP data. The largest euro area economy is forecast to contract 0.1 percent sequentially in the second quarter after expanding 0.4 percent in first quarter.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.1166 against the greenback, 118.87 against the yen, 1.0903 against the franc and 0.9262 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

