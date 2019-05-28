Euro Mixed Ahead Of German GfK Consumer Sentiment Index

At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany’s GfK consumer sentiment data is due. The forward-looking index is seen unchanged at 10.4 in June.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.1186 against the greenback, 122.53 against the yen, 1.1233 against the franc and 0.8822 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com