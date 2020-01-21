Euro Mixed Following German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index

At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany’s ZEW economic confidence survey results have been released. The euro traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While the euro rose against the franc, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 1.1096 against the greenback, 122.05 against the yen, 1.0747 against the franc and 0.8508 against the pound around 5:03 am ET.

