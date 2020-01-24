Euro Recovers Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German PMI Data

At 3.30 am ET Friday, Germany’s flash composite PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 50.5 in January versus 50.2 in December.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.1053 against the greenback, 121.10 against the yen, 1.0720 against the franc and 0.8423 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.

