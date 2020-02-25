Euro Retreats Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German GDP Data

At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis issues Germany’s revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to initial estimate, the economy stagnated at the end of 2019 after rising 0.2 percent in the third quarter.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.0853 against the greenback, 120.28 against the yen, 1.0630 against the franc and 0.8387 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

