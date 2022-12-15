As expected, the European Central Bank raised its main refinancing rate by 50 basis points to 2.50 percent from 2 percent. Following the announcement, the euro rose against its major opponents.

The euro was trading at 145.24 against the yen, 0.9871 against the franc, 0.8638 against the pound and 1.0638 against the greenback around 8:20 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com