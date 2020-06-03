Euro Rises Ahead Of Eurozone PPI, Jobless Rate

At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area unemployment data and producer prices. Economists expect the jobless rate to advance to 8.2 percent in April from 7.4 percent in March.

Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major rivals.

The euro was worth 1.1207 against the greenback, 121.92 against the yen, 1.0794 against the franc and 0.8910 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.

