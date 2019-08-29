Euro Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German Jobless Rate

At 3.55 am ET Thursday, Germany’s unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5 percent in August.

Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was worth 117.54 against the yen, 1.0877 against the franc, 0.9092 against the pound and 1.1076 against the greenback as of 3:50 am ET.

